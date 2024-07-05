A lady in Mzansi took to social media to unveil her brand-new fridge, and people loved it

The TikTok clip gained a massive attraction online, gathering over 3,2 million views, thousands of likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the hun's latest purchase as they flocked to the comments section to gush over it

One young woman flexed her latest purchase in a TikTok video that wowed many people in Mzansi.

A lady showed off her stunning fridge in a TikTok video. @grace._mondlana

Woman shows off her new fridge

The lady who goes by the TikTok handle @grace._mondlana raved about her new fridge on the video platform. The stunner gave her viewers a glimpse of how she unboxed her purchase. In the clip, she showed off the process from when her delivery arrived to when she unveiled her stunning fridge.

@grace._mondlana's fridge wowed many online users, leaving people in awe of her item. The footage clocked over 3,2 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the lady's beautiful fridge below:

People loved the lady's purchase

The online community was in awe of the babe's purchase. Many expressed their thoughts in the comments section, while some were ready to shop for their fridge.

Cic.unaathiii was impressed:

"The fridge is stunning. I love the black kitchen appliances."

ZaMangwevu94 shared:

"I bought that Fridge for my Mom last year in December. It was my first big girl purchase, and I’ve never been so proud of myself. It's beautiful hey."

Katlego Lekalakala gushed over the lady's fridge, saying:

"It’s stunning!"

Talente562 expressed:

"Wow, Grace, it's beautiful!"

YT:Nkhensani Mhlongo commented:

"That fridge is the main character."

