A lady unveiled her Takealot nightstand, which had quite impressive features that amazed peeps online

The TikTok footage captured the attention of people, generating many views, likes and comments

South African netizens went wild in the comments section, gushing over the lady's purchase

One lady in Mzansi raved about her nightstand, which she bought from Takealot, in a TikTok video.

A lady showcased her Takealot nightstand with a hidden charging compartment in a video. Image: @ugcwithliezl

Source: TikTok

Woman shares nightstand from Takealot

This lady was so impressed with her purchase that she showed it off. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @ugcwithliezl, flexed the nightstand she bought from Takealot.

@ugcwithliezl said one could store all their books, journals, etc, in the drawer. She then revealed that the hidden charging compartment is what she truly loves about the nightstand. All one has to do regarding the charging compartment is plug in and "power up," which impressed many.

The TikTok clip grabbed the attention of netizens, garnering over 195K views and thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the video below:

Mzansi is in awe of the woman's nightstand

People loved the lady plug and took to the comments section with inquiries, while others could not wait to shop for their nightstands.

Lashan Reddy said:

"But for real...is this the coolest bedside table?"

Chule Mase gushed over the lady's nightstand, saying:

"I love it."

Malebza asked:

"Price."

To which the woman responded by simply saying:

"R1499."

Monique Kühn added:

"Please post link in the comment."

