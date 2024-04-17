A proud woman posted her stunningly neat and organised one room on social media

In the Facebook pictures, her space did not have many things it was well-kept and clean

The online community reacted to the post, with many applauding her and some giving her props

A lovely woman took to her Facebook account to show off the living space she was renting.

Noh Noh Xuluh posted pictures of her one room on a Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. She captured her neatly made bed. She had a wardrobe, small table to place her essential things like toiletries, a soft floor rug next to her bed.

The other part captures her space below the bed, which she made her kitchen space. She has a mini kitchen cupboard, a fan, a two-plate stove, and a fridge. All of her things were placed nicely.

Netizens loved the woman's living space

The post garnered a lot of traction, with many online users applauding her for keeping her place neat and clean.

@Bless Khanye commented:

"Very neat and well organized...love it."

@Francisca Muzinga complimented:

"Very neat and clean."

@Amanda Ben gave suggestions:

"It's nice dear but little change put the table in between the bed and wardrobe."

@Iyana Zamarh Ndlelah asked:

"Uyithengen iwardrobe yakho incane kamnandi." (Where did you buy your wardrobe is nicely small)

@Ford Candy stanned:

"Simple,smart,neat and well organised."

@B Tanya Washington gave a suggestion:

"Remove the mop near buckets please."

@Babongile Mdivasi wrote:

"Get a basket or small fancy square containers for cosmetics , the table looks too busy."

@Prudencia Nthabiseng Ramolula said:

"Swap the desk wth the wardrobe."

Gent shows off his lovely living space

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who flexed his outstanding mkhukhu.

Makgetha Ali Ngoepe posted pictures of his place in a Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. He captured the exterior of his mkhukhu, which looked decent. His yard was also impressively neat. Netizens were impressed.

