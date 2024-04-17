A man showed off his mkhukhu with a neat yard and a nicely made bed on Facebook

The gentleman's living space was humble, and he was proud of it despite not having a lot

The online community reacted to the post, with many applauding the guy for having pride in his place

A man showed off his humble home. Images: Makgetha Ali Ngoepe

Source: Facebook

A man took to his Facebook account to show off his living space. He flexed his mkhukhu.

Makgetha Ali Ngoepe posted pictures of his place in a Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. He captured the exterior of his mkhukhu, which looked decent. His yard was also impressively neat.

In another part, Makgetha also captured his bedroom, which had a neatly made bed. He also took time to capture a selfie laying in it.

Man shows off his living space

See the Facebook photos below:

Netizens applauded the man on his mkhukhu

The online community flocked to Makgetha's comment section, with many applauding him for proudly showing off his humble home.

@Hezzy Trayroll commented:

"I really like this for the Fact ya horr you just found yourself your own place. It really means a lot mokhukhu or Not... Keep it Up."

@Paul Bokang Hlolego Pako said:

"My brother this is peace of mind don't be fooled by anyone."

@Yamboko Justine stanned:

"Outstanding!!!"

@Theresa Elizabeth Morris shared:

"Be proud of yourself, small beginnings is just the first step to a beautiful life."

@Kah Tsoh applauded:

"Nice one...we all start somewhere."

@Nelo Mokhothu complimented:

"Amazing . Do not let anyone discourage you, well done ."

@Joyce Karlie shared words of encouragement:

"A good start there ❤️."

Woman flexes beautiful mkhukhu

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared stunning photos of her mkhukhu.

Bubu Dlamini posted photos of her mkhukhu on a Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. Her living space is painted white inside. She has a black and white carpet to match the painting. Dlamini definitely showed off here. She put on a yellow velvet couch to make the room brighter, warm and lovely.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News