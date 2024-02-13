One lady flaunted her relatively new, stunning living space, saying it's a work in progress

The woman aims to make her mkhukhu her paradise and she is seemingly going in the right direction

The online community reacted to the photos she shared on Facebook of her room, with many applauding her

A woman said she wanted to turn her mkhukhu into paradise. Images: Bubu Dlamini

A lady showed off her stunning mkhukhu on Facebook, leaving netizens impressed.

Bubu Dlamini posted photos of her mkhukhu on a Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. Her living space is painted white inside.

She has a black and white carpet to match the painting. Dlamini definitely showed off here. She put on a yellow velvet couch to make the room brighter, warm and lovely.

She also added cushions and a small carpet with a touch of yellow. Her nicely made bed also has a touch of colour. In addition, she has a wardrobe and a plasma TV with a stand.

The mkhukhu is relatively new, given that there are no plugs in some places to connect appliances. Dlamini also admitted that, saying that it is a work in progress. The lady is planning to make her living space her paradise.

Woman shows off her mkhukhu

See the Facebook photos of the living space below:

To make her space lively, she added a touch of yellow. Image: @Bubu Dlamini

The lady had a beautiful bed and wardrobe with complimenting colours. Image: @Bubu Dlamini

Social media users love the lady's mkhukhu

So far, she is doing a great job. Facebook users can attest to that, as many of them flocked to her comment section, applauding her for her creativity and encouraging her not to give up on the dream of making the mkhukhu her paradise.

@Constance Connie wished her luck:

"Love the vision! Turning your mkhukhu into your own paradise is a great goal to have. Good luck with the transformation!"

@Zah MakaZibu Mkhize adored:

"Nice."

@PollyRetha Adeintelle loved:

"Keep up the good work."

@Thabang L Twaizen Nkoana stanned:

"This is absolutely amazing."

Woman shares humble beginnings in small mkhukhu

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared her humble beginnings in a tiny one-room.

Sthembile Sithole Nkosi posted pictures of the room on the Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful With Thembi's Linen. Her living space has a wardrobe, a small kitchen cupboard, a two-banner stove, a suitcase and a mattress. Netizens encouraged her never to give up on upgrading her living space to be what she wanted it to be.

