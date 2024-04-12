A Cape Town woman said the reason she leaves people's parties early is because she loves her house

The mother of one and wife took her TikTok followers to her stunning living space tour

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering her with lovely messages

A woman took to her TikTok account to show off her stunning and peaceful living space.

In a clip uploaded by @maka_zazi, she captured her beautiful space. Her kitchen has all the essentials needed, from cupboards, fridge, stove to washing machine. All the stuff is carefully and neatly placed.

She captured her living room with modern furniture, beautiful blue velvet sofas, a coffee table TV stand and a plasma TV. Maka Zazi also captured her bedroom, which, like the other areas, was neat, with a nicely made bed.

In the video, she did not shy away from expressing how she loves her living space. She said her love for her home is why she leaves people's parties early or doesn't even attend them.

Lady shows off her stunning living space

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens loved the woman's home

The online community flocked to her comment section, with many showering her with positive messages.

@Nkuza_faleni|Lifestyle Creator said:

"I am renovating my house and I’m gonna need your tips sana when it comes to the furniture ."

@sinelizwi ntwana asked:

"Lol, did you see that eNCA used your video on the news about your house?"

@Sue Qinga adored:

"I love your space too ."

@ZOZO complimented:

"Beautiful ."

@Nikilitha Debese Ndl commented:

"Same here sana mntase I would rather have my beautiful mkhukhu and use that rent money to make it beautiful❤️."

