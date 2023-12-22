@moipone94 shared a video on TikTok of how her living space looks after renovating it recently

The TikTokker's space looked stunning, featuring a long and beautiful couch, mounted mirrors, and a built-in kitchen.

Online users reacted to the renovations, showering the lady with congratulatory messages and praise

A woman stunned Mzansi after showing off her renovated living space. Images: @moipone94

A lady posted on her TikTok account, @moipone94, how her living space looked after renovations. In the video, she showed her living room and kitchen, which are an open-plan.

The TikTokker's living space seems neat, tidy, and peaceful.

See the TikTokker's living space arrangement

The video got over 6 000 likes, with online users showering the lady with compliments on her space.

"grateful,"- she captioned the video.

Online users love the TikTokkers' space

@ledwabatebogo765 commented:

"Your couch and mat look exactly like mine beautiful."

@Ma Ngubane said:

"Beautiful home I like the wall mirrors please plug a sister."

@LeeAn asked:

"Beautiful where dd u buy the mirrors, i am obsessed."

@SLK shared:

"the love I have for that couchmine didn't fit on the door I had to change if for something else ."

@Liziwe Matloha commented:

"It's so beautiful this absolutely looks like a peace of mind. Congratulations."

@Laura Ntaoleng said:

"One day want a place like yours."

