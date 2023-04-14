A beautiful lady showcased her stylish pad with the use of neutral tones as her go to colours

TikTok user @Misskeratilwe's elegant and fashionable sense has impressed netizens who loved her interior design

The decor had peeps shocked by her sophistication, while some said it was because she has no kids

Johannesburg lady shows off her beautiful home. Images:@misskeratilwe/TikTok

Source: TikTok

@Misskeratilwe's stylish living room and bedroom have been making waves on TikTok, and we understand why. The independent hun uploaded a video showcasing her home's interior, flaunting her impeccable style. The post has over 150 000 views and over 13 000 likes.

The house is adorned with vintage ornaments and paintings and is absolutely neat, with everything in precise positions.

Netizens said there was no way that kids lived in that house. The young lady encouraged people to love and own their personal space.

Classy crib has netizens talking

People across the country weighed in on @Misskeratilwe's exquisite taste. While some loved her decorative choices, others asked her to plug them with different furniture pieces.

Here are some of the comments:

@uManzini said:

"You see the nice things you can have when you don’t have kids?"

@Thandeka Rita Khwela commented:

"Refreshly different from the home decor I always see on my timeline. Well done."

@Afrikayla said:

"My problem is I have a toddler I can’t have nice things."

@baby_Nolwethu commented

"Beautiful home. Where did you get your flowers?"

@appleuser said:

"Hi dear, you have a beautiful home. Where did you purchase your rugs?"

