A lady got online users laughing after she shared a video of her helper and her having a good time

In the video shared by the TikTokker, she and her domestic worker dance to the Mnike challenge

Social media reacted to the clip, with many impressed by the employer's moves

A housekeeper and her employer brought smiles to online users' faces with their viral TikTok dance challenge video. Images: @gina.bbb

TikTok user @gina.bbb shared a video of herself having fun with her housekeeper.

In the video, @gina.bbb can be seen taking part in the TikTok dance challenge, Mnike.

See the helper having a good time with her employer

While she was dancing and recording herself, her helper joined the fun. @gina.bbb captioned the video:

"Just me n bestie."

The video received over 148K likes, bringing joy to online users.

TikTok users impressed by employer's moves

@Rowan Williams commented:

"Amapiano doing more for us than the government."

@Abzilla said:

"You hit that beat so perfectlyyyyyy."

@Laila Zareef shared:

"Gal, you rock, I just love the relationship between you and the back-up dancer ❤️"

@zinhlelicious said:

"I love the bond they have with their maid, it shows they love each other like family. Reminds me of The Da Silva family, how they love us. God bless you."

@Moesha Hendricks expressed:

"I love the way you love your worker ❤️❤️❤️ May God bless you."

@janebiyo5 commented:

"Come on, you can dance, don't be shy, you can kill it."

Source: Briefly News