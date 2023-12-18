A man participated in one of the well-known TikTok dance challenges in South Africa, the Banike challenge

He recorded his video outside a shop and to his surprise, a young girl who was buying bread unexpectedly joined in on the challenge

TikTokkers are impressed by the girl's impressive moves and want to see more of her

A man posted a video on his TikTok account, @mrmorningssstar, where he participated in one of South Africa's most popular dance challenges, the Banike challenge.

He recorded the video next to a shop.

Unexpected collab - girl joins stranger's TikTok video

Unexpectedly, a young girl buying bread at the shop video bombed the man's video and joined the challenge.

The video garnered over 300K likes.

TikTok users impressed by the girl's dance moves

The young girl captured TikTok users' hearts.

@user86544993058 said:

"Sorry but my focus was on the breadgirl."

@lubelonubianqueen commented:

"Now I know why they taking so long to come back from the shops ❤️"

@mamondli shared:

"Bigups to bread girl."

@Sharon commented:

"...and we are waiting for the bread at home."

Joburg family in matching outfits do Skomota challenge

Previously, Briefly News reported about a lovely family from Johannesburg taking part in the viral Skomota dance challenge in their matching outfits.

Dressed in matching red and white tracksuits, this lively clan nailed the unique choreography and added a touch of humour to the viral trend.

The synchronised moves, infectious energy, and the family's commitment to the dance have turned them into internet stars.

The internet is no stranger to the little ones joining in on TikTok dancing challenges.

Baby girl joins trendy Betha Kick dance challenge

In another report, Briefly News reported about a cute bundle of joy that stole South African netizen's hearts.

A video posted by @baby_bianca06 on TikTok shows a baby girl lying on her back in a body vest as she moves her legs to a vibes amapiano tune.

Although it was likely the baby's natural movement at the time, it matched perfectly to the song and imitated the popular Betha Kick dance move.

