TikTokker @javirod305 takes the internet by storm with a daring "Water" challenge dance in a hotel fountain

He owned his impromptu performance, proving that sometimes all it takes is a little liquid courage and a whole lot of heart to create something truly entertaining

The video's multiple camera angles and Javier's energetic performance keep viewers glued to the screen

A man busted some moves to Tyla's 'Water'. Image: @javirod305

Source: TikTok

Javier Rodriguez, better known online as @javirod305, is no stranger to making waves.

Man jams to Tyla's Water

His latest TikTok video has taken the internet by storm, featuring Javier in a dashing suit, shoes and all, busting a move and a sweat in a hotel's water feature to Tyla's infectious track Water.

@javirod305 takes things to a whole new level, his confidence sparkling brighter than the water spray surrounding him.

The video, a whirlwind of energy and infectious fun, starts with Javier looking dapper in a crisp suit. As the opening beats of Water kick in, he spins, struts, and throws some smooth legwork in the water.

And wouldn't you know it, Javier had a little help from his liquid courage.

"When the drinks start to taste like 'I can do the Tyla Water dance challenge'," he admitted in the video's caption.

But whether it was the tequila or pure, unadulterated joy, there's no denying that Javier's moves are pure gold despite ruining his formal shows in the process.

Netizens loving Javier's moves

Netizens are loving his carefree spirit and contagious joy, showering the video with comments praising his smooth moves and awesome vibe.

TheBigValbowski_ wrote:

"The taps ."

Magie said:

"Nah you really ✨did that✨."

Nicole commented:

"Amazing 10/10."

commented:

"The multiple camera angles really just amplifies the viewing experience of this video."

PUPA replied:

"You killed it."

Gaby Rodriguez wrote:

"This was my favourite part of my wedding."

✨ said:

"The skippity pap pap jumps ."

Jihan responded:

"In the actual water has me weak ."

Billboard's Top Global 200 places Tyla's 'Water' at number 9

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Tyla is definitely in her bag! This girl kills it every other day, and there's never a small win concerning this Johannesburg-born superstar.

It's the beginning of a new week, and she's already being followed by music giant Drake, who has secured a sweet spot on Billboard's Top Global 200.

Her achievement was announced on Billboard's official Twitter (X app) account.

Source: Briefly News