Two talented dancers have left social media users shook after a video of them dancing was shared on Instagram

The pair can be seen pulling out all the dance moves and it certainly amazed South Africans on social media

The internet erupted with positive messages and only good vibes after the amazing video was posted

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A pair of dancers have captured the hearts of Mzansi after sharing a video clip on social media.

South Africans thought the video was nothing short of fire.

Two guys have Mzansi amazed with the incredible dance moves. Image: SA_vibz_/Facebook & Getty

Source: Instagram

Between the jivey beat and the incredible dance moves, social media users were highly impressed. The video shared on Instagram by SA_vibez has gained thousands of likes and comments.

Here’s what Mzansi said:

the_official_sam_chris said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Wow, this is amazing.”

afreakandreamtraveller_rejoice commented:

“Haii, I'm jealous. They got it.”

Katbitsmaphanga posted:

“Wow, I'm in love.”

alfred_3714 stated:

“I love my country. South African dance moves, let’s shake the world.”

prettygirls_cheat commented:

“They look legit. Welcome to the culture.”

Sergiombunha shared:

“That’s how we change the world, interracial vibes.”

South African dance moves: Top African dance moves 2018-2019

Briefly News also reported, over the past few years, dance has grown into a profession and business. In the past, dancing was considered a hobby, and no one would have imagined that dancing will have a significant presence, influence, and role to play within the entertainment industry as it does now. In Africa, there exists a broad range of dancing styles, including South African dance moves that have been embraced by top international celebrities.

We all know that Africa is celebrated for its rich diversity in music and great moves. Back in 2012, the Azonto movement began in Ghana, and the move took the world by storm. Ever since that time, Africa has not let its foot down and has continued to create new dance moves that will have you joining the floor. Wondering which African country has the best dances? Here is a list of top 10 African dance moves that were witnessed in the continent during 2018 and 2019, and South Africans have passionately embraced them.

Top African dance moves 2018-2019 What is South African dance called? From North to South, East, and West, these are the dancing styles that trended last year and will undoubtedly continue captivating African dancers and audiences for many years to come.

Source: Briefly News