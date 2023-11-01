South African superstar Tyla has broken another record with her hit song, Water

It was announced as number nine on the Billboard Global, a few days after she dethroned Burna Boy on Spotify

Mzansi has been celebrating Tyla's remarkable wins since her song started trending, and she's been rubbing shoulders with Hollywood A-listers

Tyla's 'Water' has been placed at number 9 on Billboard Top Global 200 charts. Images: @tyla

Tyla is definitely in her bag! This girl kills it every other day, and there's never a small win concerning this Johannesburg-born superstar.

It's the beginning of a new week, and she's already being followed by music giant, Drake and has secured a sweet spot on Billboard's Top Global 200.

Tyla's Water secures 9th spot on Billboard's Top Global 200

The announcement of her achievement was made on Billboard's official Twitter (X app) account, which said:

"This week's #Global200 top 10 chart dated Nov. 4, 2023."

Check out Billboard's post below:

South Africans rally behind Tyla and her winning streak

The young sensation has been the pride of South Africa since her international debut. We saw she was here for the win when she made history by breaking Hugh Masekela's Billboard record a few weeks ago, and this is how Mzansi has been celebrating her:

@MogamatYMartin predicted:

"Tyla soon definitely will take the #1 spot over the next few weeks."

@flavienabr petitioned:

"GIVE IT UP FOR @Tyllaaaaaaa PLEASE."

@Prashan52239229 praised:

"Ohh Taylor the music industry you are."

@CardiBCaviar congratulated:

"Congratulations this is amazing. Water is going #1 on Billboard soon."

@TheLenny_ predicted:

"Crazy thing is this song will still do more numbers."

@k_Opsie said:

"Congratulations girl, your growth is organic."

@WhisperEvansXO confessed:

"Her song makes you sway and that's a fact!!"

@Tebogorupett was proud:

"We coming for everything Sauta."

Tyla dethrones Burna Boy on most listened to African on Spotify

In a related Tyla story on Briefly News, the singer surpassed Burna Boy, who held ranked second as the most listened-to African on Spotify's monthly stats.

She overtook Damini's 18.9 million listenership with a whooping 34.3 listenership at the time, smashing another record.

