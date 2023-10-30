South African women have identified their newest crush, New Zealand's scrum-half, Aaron Smith

The video of the All Black player feeling emotional before the final match grabbed the ladies' attention

One Twitter user offered herself as a shoulder for the handsome man to cry, getting encouragement from other ladies

Mzansi ladies are thirsting over New Zealand rugby player Aaron Smith. Images: Hannah Peters, David Ramos - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

While South Africans are still feeling the buzz of Saturday night's Springboks 12 - 11 victory against the All Blacks, some South African ladies showed to have been watching more than the game hosted in France, the City of Love.

Mzansi women thirst over New Zealand's Aaron Smith

A Twitter (X app) user @Todi_M2 responded to the official Rugby World Cup video of New Zealand's half-scrum Aaron Smith ahead of the final against South Africa teary-eyed having an emotional moment and said:

"If Aaron Smith ever needs a shoulder to cry on, I’m here."

Check out the video below:

SA ladies crush on Aaron Smith on Twitter

Aaron had not just South African women but women from other parts of the world who found themselves swooning over the emotional All Blacks athlete. Check out some of the comments from the video:

@tisYaana called her to order:

"Todi please man, we just arrived"

@tabytia agreed:

"I hear this."

@its_fentseee added:

"You know what? I understand."

@khensan_i agreed:

"I hear you babe."

@MichelleMo62411 swallowed her words:

"If... no girl that man is crying go and offer the shoulder."

@KingMollyB complimented:

"Also, he’s so gorgeous."

@Inenekazi1 confessed:

"I'm willing to kiss it better ke la."

@HelenKeratiloe said:"

"He is such a good-looking man."

@thuli_sunshine was entertained:

"The ladies' comments under this post."

@MaleboXDani revealed:

"I can give him quadruplets."

@AaliyahKatlego asked:

"Ngl that man is fine, What's his name?"

@dolls_babyy confessed:

"Muhle lo. I don’t mind being a stepmom."

