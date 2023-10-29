A video of New Zealand rugby players crying after the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup is going viral

Many South Africans are sympathising with the All Blacks after their respectable performance in the final

Some Mzansi people are just relieved that the Bokke pulled through or else the tables would have been turned

A TikTok video showing the emotional moment when New Zealand rugby players shed tears after the Springboks' triumph in the Rugby World Cup is gaining traction.

South Africa beats New Zealand

South Africa clinched their record fourth Rugby World Cup title with a narrow 12-11 victory over the All Blacks at Stade de France in Saint-Denis north of Paris.

Despite their fierce fight, New Zealand was unable to overcome especially after their captain Sam Cane received a red card. His departure left the All Blacks with 14 players for the final 48 minutes of the match.

SA shows All Blacks love

South Africans are expressing sympathy for the All Blacks for their commendable performance in the final. They acknowledged that New Zealand was a tough team to beat in the comments section of the TikTok video posted by @diana_abrams.

Watch the video below:

SA celebrates Springboks' victory

Some in Mzansi viewers basked in the Springboks' glory and posted light-hearted jabs at the emotional All Blacks

Check out some of the comments below:

@pupusmomondiamavuso said:

"Ziyakhala ke manje!"

@Kgadis90 mentioned:

"Sorry New Zealand, you played a good game however luck was not on your side. SA is a praying nation."

@naomiras4 posted:

"Sorry, nêh, South Africa needed this cup, it is all we have left to live for in our country."

@nothandooo2 posted:

"Honestly, I feel for New Zealand, but we needed it more as South Africans."

@user1158359908784 added:

"I feel sad for them they are good players. Sorry boys we are a united country, and when we stand together we prosper."

@moleboheng007 stated:

"They fought a good fight though.❤️"

@galfrend2 said:

"From haka to ziyakhala. "

@spice commented:

"Better move to South Africa boys."

