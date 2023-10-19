South African football fans are expressing outrage after Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu's reckless tackle left TS Galaxy's Bernard Parker with a broken leg

Many are demanding Zungu's ban and an apology to Parker and his fans, with some fearing that Parker's professional football career may be in jeopardy

Zungu's lack of remorse and unsportsmanlike behaviour following the incident has fueled the backlash and calls for accountability in the football community

South African football fans are fuming on social media after Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu's nasty tackle that left Bernard Parker's leg broken.

Mamelodi Sundowns' midfielder Bongani Zungu broke Bernard Parker’s leg. Image: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images and Steve Haag/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Football fans call for Mamelodi Sundowns star Bongani Zungu's ban

Bongani Zungu recently found his name trending for all the wrong reasons on social media. The football player was given a red card after tackling TS Galaxy’s Bernard Parker during the Carling Knockout Cup at Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday night.

Replays circulating on social media show how Zungu tackled Parker causing his shin guard and leg to break. The incident has caused an uproar on social media. Many are slamming Bongani Zungu for failing to show remorse after critically injuring a fellow player.

PAY ATTENTION:

Mzansi wants Bongani Zungu to issue an apology

Many people on social media have been speculating that TS Galaxy’s Bernard Parker may never be able to play professional football again after the injury. Some football fanatics are calling for Zungu's immediate ban, while others are saying he must issue a public apology to Parker and his fans.

@Cellular_jnr said:

"Bongani Zungu must come out with a statement of apology to the football fraternity and also to the Parker family for what he did… I honestly believe he didn’t mean to do that and the reaction he had towards the action wasn’t proper as well. He must be professional and apologize before things get worse for him cause already the football community is mad and angry about the incident."

@moflavadj added:

"Let’s assume Zungu’s brutal tackle on Parker was unintentional,why was he still acting like nothing happened? His reaction was not what sportsman like."

@MightiJamie noted:

"What a horrible tackle. Zungu also revealed how arrogant and selfish he is because he showed no remorse and no empathy for breaking someone’s leg and ending the career of a legend. Zero ubuntu."

@MagoshaRendani noted:

"I'm a football fan before a I'm Mamelodi Sundowns fan, that nasty challenge by Bongani Zungu was reckless and this Bongani Zungu is inhumane and he is arrogant."

Natasha Thahane's baby excluded as Orlando Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch child in GBV court statement

Briefly News previously reported that the Natasha Thahabe baby daddy mystery could put rumours to bed after Orlando Pirates forward player Thembinkosi Lorch's children were revealed in a court statement.

His lawyer, Pierre de Kock, read out the sentence plea for his GBV trial for the guilty verdict of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala at the Randburg Magistrate Court.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News