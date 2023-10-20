Siv Ngesi broke his silence on the backlash he received after being captured passionately singing the national anthem at the Springboks and Paris game

The actor shot back at haters who called him an attention-seeker and said he was being "extra"

Fans and followers rallied around Siv, where many advised him to ignore the pettiness and live his life

Siv Ngesi dragged haters for criticising his national anthem video at the RWC and said they have nothing going for them. Images: sivngesi

Siv Ngesi responded to the hate following his national anthem video. The actor/ presenter was caught passionately singing the national anthem ahead of Springboks' match against France and was called out for allegedly seeking attention.

In response, Siv called his haters miserable and received online support from followers who encouraged him to block out the hate.

Siv Ngesi weighs in on backlash

In a Twitter (X) post, Siv Ngesi shot back at haters for criticising his video passionately singing the national anthem before the Springboks took on France at the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

The actor called his haters miserable and flexed that he gets paid to travel while they wallow in self-pity:

"Some of us are getting paid to travel the world! Hating your own lives must be so hard."

He penned a follow-up tweet, this time, flexing his abs and shaming his haters:

Mzansi weighs in on Siv Ngesi's response

Fans and followers rallied around Siv and showed him love amid the ongoing backlash:

MissSteelo said:

"Put your foot on their necks Siv then press hard. I know uyadika at times bit that hatred was unnecessary."

LesediNxumalo responded:

"The fact that a person having fun has y’all so mad says more about you guys than Siv, seriously."

Lithamsanqa commented:

"Siv keep on doing you bro. Abanye bethu bayakwazi. Keep flying that flag qha mntase."

On the other opposite side of the X streets, online users called Siv out for "being extra":

LOZAAH said:

"You are always extra!"

_amorh responded:

"Paid to be the extra? Enjoy your money."

getyourmoneybk

"When a person starts mentioning that they are doing what they are doing for money, you know he would have sold us out for a penny during apartheid."

Springboks face criticism over France victory

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cobus Reinach receiving death threats from French supporters following Springboks' win at the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

The nail-gripping match had many South Africans nervous at a possible negative outcome and Springboks' win seems to have angered many Parisians, even the players.

French captain, Antoine Dupont slammed the referee for supposed unfair play that led to the Boks' win and was trolled to hell and back by South Africans.

