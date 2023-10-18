Actor and comedian Sivuylie 'Siv' Ngesi goes international as he proudly and loudly sings the country's national anthem

The Rugby World Cup posted a video which quickly went viral of Siv and other South Africans passionately singing the anthem

The clip was captured at the Stade De France during a match which the Springboks were playing in

Wherever we go, South Africans sure know how to turn heads and leave a mark. Recently, the Springbok fans represented Mzansi very well.

Siv Ngesi's video singing proudly goes viral

South African actor and comedian Siv Ngesi sure knows how to make headlines each chance he gets. The star went viral after being stunned with his slaying Barbie outfit not long ago.

The actor who shined with his Pride Month performance not so long ago has topped the trending list after he went international singing proudly and loudly the South African national anthem.

The Rugby World Cup France posted a clip on X of Siv and other South Africans passionately singing the anthem circulated on social media, and it quickly went viral. It was also captured at the Stade De France.

The video was captioned:

"The passion of the South African people."

Check out the tweet below:

Fans respond to the video of Siv and other South Africans

Shortly after the tweet was shared online, netizens beamed with pride, seeing Siv and others singing the anthem beaming with pride, while others shared their opinions. Check out some of the comments below:

@AneleT2 said:

"Ku wes imagine competing for attention with @JoyChauke5. MamaJoy 1 …whomever that guy is 0."

@1992sFinest wrote:

"@iamSivN proudly Parisian Saffa!"

@justkevluv replied:

"umjita is being a little extra."

@BkMalala responnded:

"My People."

@Angela221510541 replied:

"Oh, my eyes leaked watching this!"

@Kgabo48649279 said:

"La sud-africain de njabulile..."

@AntonDangle said:

"Bokke !!!!!!!!!!!!!"

