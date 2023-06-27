Siv Ngesi's drag alter ego, Sivanna, celebrated Pride Month with a captivating performance

Siv Ngesi brought out Sivanna for a pride month performance. Images: @sivngesi

Siv Ngesi, the South African actor and comedian, is set to celebrate Pride Month with a remarkable performance by his drag alter ego, Sivanna.

Siv Ngesi brought out his alter ego Sivanna

Taking to Instagram, he shared a teaser of the upcoming full performance and expressed his love for the art of drag. Despite facing initial criticism when he embarked on his drag journey, Siv remained undeterred.

Siv Ngesi garnered support from Manila von Tez

He found support from South African drag artist Manila von Tez, whom he affectionately referred to as his drag mother, reports TimesLIVE.

Siv acknowledged Manila's significant contributions, from designing Sivanna's clothing to coaching her in voice work, body movement, and more.

Ngesi wrote:

"Sharing Sivanna’s full performance on Monday for #pridemonth! I love doing drag #dragqueen"

@oliveronline said:

"If there were ever a Drag Race SA Sivanna would be the perfect host."

@thisissipho said:

"That performance was more like Rebecca Malope than Whitney. Lol. ❤️"

@rodrickcovington said:

"You are worthy and then some! You ate ❤️"

@melissa_rhode_ndlovu said:

"Living for this ❤️"

@nicolebiondi1 said:

"Yass a million times over!! Phenomenal "

@kevinfraserofficial said:

"3 am now listening to Whitney H's playlist on YT… Thanks, Siv ❤️"

@onezwa_n said:

"I missed Sivanna so much "

@lelanipalmer said:

"The heels always get my attention. So much respect! Also "

