K.O reflected on the BET Awards and how he created a buzz on the pink carpet with his impeccable style and charm

His Instagram account shows that he networked with international musicians, sharing images and video clips from the event

Social media users said he represented South Africa well with his impactful music, even though he walked away empty-handed

K.O expressed his gratitude for being nominated for a BET Award. Image: Johnny Nunez and Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

South African rapper K.O shared a glimpse into his journey at the 2023 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.

K.O takes the 2023 BET Awards by storm

The talented artist was nominated alongside other international acts, and he took to his Instagram to post pictures of himself mingling with some of the biggest US stars in the music industry.

The snaps showed his Asian-inspired outfit that he rocked on the pink carpet. He can also be seen having a light-hearted chat with fellow South African and BET nominee Pabi Cooper and posing for the camera with American rapper T.I.

K.O pens an Instagram post about his visit to Los Angeles

He reflected on the unique experience of being nominated in the Best International Act category.

"Pulled up and crushed the carpet. Splendid experience all around. Thank you, @bet_intl.❤️"

See the Instagram post below:

South Africans praise K.O for waving country's flag at the BET Awards

Fans of MrCashtime showed him love even though he bag the coveted trophy that went to Nigerian superstar Burna Boy.

@thulane_nkululeko_shange said:

"Nothing new just new phase, let’s go. ‍♀️"

@angelesgloriah posted:

"You still won sir."

@gebeyeses_k commented:

"Ntate waka, ono di kapile kwana ha Joe Biden."

@studio88_branded stated:

"All the way up!

@sibusisomasikane added:

"On some Mortal Combat. Finish him."

@missp_nails wrote:

"The drip is dripping."

@kabelosefotha said:

"The GOAT himself."

@__mandawonde added:

"Love this for you."

