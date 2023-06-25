DJ Zinhle posted on Instagram to show people that she spent her weekend surrounded by family

The musician showed that she had a good time with her daughter Kairo Forbes, husband Murdah, and the late AKA's loved ones

People thought it was heartwarming to see that she had a strong blended family unit, including Nadia Nakai, who was AKA's girlfriend before his passing

DJ Zinhle delighted fans by giving them a look into how she spent her weekend. In pictures, Zinhle was posing with her daughter with the late rapper AKA, Kairo Forbes.

DJ Zinhle spent time with Nadia Nakai, Murdah Bongz, Kairo Forbes, Lynn Forbes and more of the AKA's family. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

In attendance was also AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, and more members of the late rapper's clan. Online users flooded the comments to gush over what looked like a happy family. affair

DJ Zinhle had a special dinner with her blended family, including the Forbes

An Instagram post by DJ Zinhle was a hit with fans. In several pictures, she can be seen spending time with her daughter Kairo Forbes.

The little girl looked happy as she posed with her stepfather, Murdah Bongz, and her grandmother, Lynn Forbes. Nadia Nakai was also in attendance with other family members of AKA's. See the wholesome post below:

South Africans delighted by the picture of DJ Zinhle's family with late star AKA's

Many people were fascinated to see how DJ Zinhle navigates family life after the passing of her baby daddy, AKA. Online users had nothing but positive comments after seeing their unity.

_thando_nn said:

"I am learning a lot from this family."

mbalenhle_njoko wrote:

"So much love is this family."

i_am_sduuh_ commented:

"Such posts just bring back the reality that Kiernan is really gone. I wonder if we will ever heal but kulungile Baba uma kuyintando yakho."

one_room_at_a_time_interiors added:

"'I hope you realize the Ministry God has bestowed to your family. Love as he loves"

devantemavi gusheD:

"Thank you for reflecting the joy of a blended family.... it's beautiful."

"It's so special": Nadia Nakai on her relationship with Kairo and DJ Zinhle

Briefly News previously reported that Nadia Nakai is grateful for the opportunity to join the Forbes blended family, even after AKA's passing.

Bragga was a recent guest on The L-Tido Podcast with L-Tido, where she spoke fondly of Kairo Forbes and her mother, DJ Zinhle.

According to TshisaLIVE, Nadia and Forbes have created a strong bond, and Nadia cannot wait to be called Auntie by Kairo.

