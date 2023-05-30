DJ Zinhle has been heavily blasted by Twitter users following a post she allegedly shared on her Instagram stories

The post trending on social media shows that the Siyabonga hitmaker is still mourning the death of her baby daddy, rapper AKA

The post comes hot on the heels of reports that DJ Zinhle withdrew from the Fact Durban Rocks event because she is not ready to visit the city

DJ Zinhle is trending for the wrong reasons once again. The star came under fire following reports that she is still publicly mourning her late baby daddy Kiernan "AKA" Forbes despite having a husband.

DJ Zinhle has been accused of disrespecting Murdah Bongz after publicly mourning AKA again. Image: Twitter

Source: Twitter

DJ Zinhle accused of disrespecting her husband Murdah Bongz by continuing to mourn her baby daddy AKA

Social media users shared mixed reactions to a viral post shared by the popular Twitter handle @AdvoBarryRoux. The post shows that DJ Zinhle took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she wishes heaven had visiting hours. The tweep wrote:

"Imagine having a Wife that mourns the death of her ex. I now understand why this guy was crying! Murda was crying because he is competing with a dead man."

DJ Zinhle blasted for allegedly mourning AKA publicly

The post did not sit well with Twitter users who came out guns blazing at the Umlilo hitmaker. Many said she should respect her husband.

The controversial post comes after reports that Zinhle pulled out of the Fact Durban Rocks event. According to TimesLIVE, she stated that she is not emotionally ready to visit the city where her baby daddy was gunned down.

@Sangwenitc22 said:

"I once come across a tweet that says " it's hard to be in love with a woman who has a supportive man"

@sam_madigage2 added:

"I understand Bra Murdah's situation as Bra Will Smith Do. Pain over and over."

@ElderMumba_ added:

"If he was sick and succumbed, don't think she would be like this ....but the way he died ..I don't blame her, we are all mourning, even my girlfriend too, she's uncontrollable...she says he was more handsome than me."

Murdah Bongz breaks down in tears during DJ Set, Twitter video worries Mzansi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it's not every day that people get to see a man crying, as society has conditioned them to mask their feelings.

Bongani Mohosana, known as Murdah Bongz, broke social norms and showed people his vulnerable side at one of his gigs. He can be seen, in a video posted by @AdvoBarryRoux, with tears running down his face while playing Rainbow by Black Motion ft Xoli M. Within a few seconds, Murdah composed himself and wiped the tears off.

Source: Briefly News