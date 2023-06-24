Nadia Nakai has opened up about her relationship with her late boyfriend Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' daughter, Kairo Forbes

The rapper spoke with L-Tido on The L-Tido Podcast , where she touched on Kairo and her mother allowing them to be in each other's lives

Bragga reckons Kairo will be calling her 'auntie' one day because of the strong bond they are forming each day

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Nadia Nakai is grateful for the opportunity to join the Forbes blended family, even after AKA's passing.

Nadia Nakai said she is grateful to be a huge part of Kairo Forbes' life, even after AKA's death. Image: @djzinhle, @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Bragga was a recent guest on The L-Tido Podcast with L-Tido, where she spoke fondly of Kairo Forbes and her mother, DJ Zinhle.

According to TshisaLIVE, Nadia and Forbes have created a strong bond, and Nadia cannot wait to be called Auntie by Kairo.

Nadia speaks on Kairo's personality

The rapper has become a massive part of the Forbes family. She is even attending gatherings well after AKA's untimely death.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“Kairo is the sweetest girl; she wants to make sure you're okay.”

Nadia then added that she was grateful to have been introduced to Kairo while AKA was alive because that awarded them the time to create a bond.

She also added that she would have been respectful if DJ Zinhle had never allowed her near Kairo.

“I'm happy I was able to spend time with her, and it wasn't awkward, because I said from the beginning if Zinhle is not okay with me meeting Kairo, I don't want that to happen because I know how it can make someone feel weird.”

Nadia on Kairo calling her auntie

Nakai lives for the day Kairo starts calling her auntie.

"I know maybe in the future she's going to probably call me auntie."

Bragga also spoke fondly about DJ Zinhle, saying she is powerful and strong.

“She has a mom, a very strong and powerful mom.”

Fans say Zinhle and Nadia look-alike

In Nadia's recent images attending Zakes Bantwini's 43rd birthday, fans noticed how she looks so much like DJ Zinhle.

Nadia looked ravishing in the posts.

Kairo shows love to her 'daddies' on Father's Day

Briefly News previously reported that Kairo penned a loving note to all of the men and women in her life, including Nadia Nakai.

Kairo was celebrating her father, and she shared snaps of them having dinner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News