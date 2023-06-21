Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' daughter Kairo Forbes has written a heartfelt message to her family on Instagram

Kairo said her assassinated dad shouldn't worry about her as DJ Zinhle, Nadia Nakai, Murdah Bongz, Lynn Forbes, and other family members are looking after her

Mzansi was touched by the sweet note and encouraged broken families to follow in the footsteps of the Forbes

AKA's daughter Kairo Forbes' recent Instagram post has moved many Mzansi people.

Kairo Forbes left Mzansi in their feelings after writing a sweet message to AKA, DJ Zinhle, Murdah Bongz, Nadia Nakai, and Lynn Forbes. Image: @akaworldwide and @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

The seven-year-old penned an emotional online letter to her assassinated father, DJ Zinhle, Nadia Nakai, Lynn Forbes, and Murdah Bongz.

In the post, Kairo reassured Supa Mega that the family is ensuring she has the childhood he would have desired for her.

"We’re celebrating you every day daddy @akaworldwide! Thank you mama @djzinhle for making it possible for me to have the best times with some of my awesome “daddy’s!” @murdahbongz @steffan.forbes @nadianakai @brittanyxxsmith @lynnforbesza thank you for being the very best “daddy’s” in the whole wide world! I love all of you so much! "

Mzansi praises DJ Zinhle and AKA's blended family after Kairo Forbes's sweet note

DJ Zinhle and AKA's blended family has come under fire several times on social media. Peeps wondered why DJ Zinhle always hangs out with the Forbes, not her hubby Murdah Bongz's family.

As a result, many claimed the Umlilo hitmaker is still in love with the slain rapper. However, judging from how having her blended family together makes Kairo happy, Mzansi people said they were pleased with DJ Zinhle's decisions.

@jessica__zw said:

"This is what black families need to do copy and paste! After all, we all live one. Imagine not talking and being bitter; meanwhile, 100 years from today, you will be a spec of dust. This is adorable "

@jules.makh shared:

"You are very blessed to be surrounded with love baby girl."

@buhletonyela1 posted:

"I love this. This is how it’s supposed to be done."

@nancymtancy wrote:

"This is so beautiful ❤️"

@makhosy.cele replied:

"We love you, Angeĺ. We thank God for creating a safe environment for you. You are always surrounded by love ❤️❤️"

@nohlanhla_lovely also said:

"Beautiful family "

@y.e.e.z.y.p.l.a.n.e.t added:

"This brought me to tears. I'm so happy you have all the people in your life @kairo.forbes. I love you so much, baby❤️"

Murdah Bongz dragged for paying tribute to AKA

According to IOL, Murdah Bongz recently got tongues wagging when he rocked a T-shirt with AKA's face.

As AKA was DJ Zinhle's ex-boyfriend, many believe Murdah made himself look weak when he proudly celebrated a man with whom he once shared a woman.

After seeing @ChrisExcel102's picture post about Murdah Bongz, some peeps assumed that wearing the T-shirt might have been DJ Zinhle's idea.

