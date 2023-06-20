Zakes Bantwini discussed the pain of spending his first Father's Day without his dad after his tragic death

The Mzansi Grammy Award winner revealed that his father was shot and killed in front of his relatives

Online users and stars like Connie Chiume and DJ Tira comforted Zakes Bantwini with soothing words

The pain of losing a parent or anyone close never goes away and Zakes Bantwini felt it when he celebrated Father's Day for the first time without his dad.

Zakes Bantwini says his relatives witnessed his dad getting shot. Image: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images and @zakesbantwini/Instagram

Source: UGC

Even though he is a father to two beautiful kids, Shaka and Nefertiti, Zakes also wanted to shower the man who raised him with love on Father's Day.

Taking to Instagram on 18 June, he opened up that he's still trying to deal with the trauma of losing his father. The Grammy award winner disclosed that what makes healing take time is the fact that his dad was shot and killed in front of his family.

"Ukuhlabelela kuyamthokosiza odabukileyo ️, first Father’s Day without you and I am not okay. This year I lost my dad after he was gunned down at home in-front of my family members Happy Heavenly Father’s Day to you Ngwane// Bhilibane// kajajela// kamajozi// wena wasobala// wase shashalazini// Khanyile. Lala ngo Xolo Shlangu Esihle ❤️"

Check out the heartbreaking post below:

Connie Chiume, DJ Tira and Mzansi comfort Zakes Bantwini

After opening up that he is still coming to terms with his father's tragic death, many people, including celebs, rushed to Zakes' comments section to support him.

Black Panther star Connie Chiume and Mzansi's legendary musician DJ Tira were spotted in the comments leaving comforting messages.

@djtira said:

"Phephisa bro ❤️"

@conniechiume shared:

"May God give you comfort "

@katlegomaboe posted:

"May God heal and strengthen you and your family, brother."

@thando_thabethe replied:

"I'm sending you strength ❤️"

@drlangamngoma commented:

"I'm praying for you my brother "

@andilekamajola also said:

"Sorry, my brother. Our God is an ever-present help in times of trouble and pain."

@josephineshabalala added:

"May your dad rest in peace."

Mzansi remembers Mpura and Killer Kau

Other souls that departed this world too soon that were remembered recently are Mpura and Killer Kau.

According to The South African, the amapiano stars died in a horrible car crash on their way to a gig in Rustenburg. Their untimely deaths sent shockwaves throughout the country, and Mzansi is still trying to heal.

Almost two years after Mpura and Killer Kau's death, Mzansi penned countless posts saying their talent would have taken the world by storm.

Minnie Dlamini remembers late brother Khosini on his heavenly birthday

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini took her timeline to write a heavenly birthday message to her brother Khosini, who died from a brain-related disease in September 2019.

According to ZAlebs, the actress expressed how difficult it is to come to terms with Khosini's passing.

