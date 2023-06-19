Mzansi says Mpura and Killer Kau's careers would have been booming now if they didn't lose their lives

Peeps said Mpura and Killer Kau would have taken amapiano to the world through their vibey music and dances

The amapiano stars died in a tragic car accident that claimed six lives, including a non-celebrity man

Mpura and Killer Kau are still deeply missed by South Africans.

Online users say Mpura and Killer Kau would have had a big impact on the South African music industry if they were still alive. Image: @mpura_mpura

Recently, Twitter user @_ShaunKeyz quote tweeted a post by @ThatEricAlper which asked about famous people netizens believe died too soon. Shaun said Mpura and Killer Kau would have dominated Mzansi's music space if they were still alive.

@_ShaunKeyz tweeted:

"These 2 gents, I’m sure they were gonna bless us with more hit songs."

Mzansi agrees Mpura and Killer Kau would have taken the world by storm

Taking to Shaun's comments section, peeps said they are still trying to heal from Mpura and Killer Kau's tragic death. Netizens said their demise was a loss for everyone, including the South African entertainment industry.

@KokaThulan54003 said:

"Eish, it's so sad. I really miss them."

@thabangN0609 shared:

"Mpura was talented and my favourite amapiano artist."

@publicfigu posted:

"Killer Kau was going to give us more dancing footwork."

@Medi1Oratile replied:

"Kau would be killing these dance challenges. Death robbed us."

@ValentineSue1 commented:

"Oh my God, Mpura had mad talent."

@charismaMissP also said:

"Life was not fair to them."

@tangomtirara added:

"Yhoo, Mnike would be nothing but a Tik Tok sound if they were alive."

How did Mpura and Killer Kau die?

According to The South African, Mpura and Killer Kau lost their lives in a car crash on their way to a performance in Rustenburg.

The car accident claimed six people's lives, including a non-celebrity. The sole survivor Peloyame Segatle detailed the traumatic experience a few months after the burial, reported Kaya 959. Segatle said she fell asleep on their way to their next gig, and the last thing she remembers is everyone having fun.

She claimed she gained consciousness at the hospital and was stunned to see the head injuries she suffered.

“What hurt me the most was that everybody I was with that night is gone, so nobody can explain what happened, and even the person we collided with he is gone too, may their souls rest in peace. It really hurt that there isn’t a single soul on this planet that can tell me what happened that night."

Mpura’s manager opens up about the fatal car accident that also claimed Killer Kau’s life

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mpura's former manager Karabo Pappi Forbes opened up about how the late artist's passing has affected him.

Karabo took to Twitter recently to share that he did not only lose a friend on the day of the crash but also lost his source of income.

