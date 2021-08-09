Mpura and Killer Kau Sadly Pass Away in Tragic Car Accident

Amapiano artists Mpura and Killer Kau have sadly passed away in a tragic car accident, according to reports

The pair and one other, were travelling to a gig in Rustenberg when the tragedy allegedly struck

Many shocked fans and peers have taken to social media to express their disbelief and grief over the incident

South Africans were left reeling on Monday afternoon when the news of the death of Amapiano artists Killer Kau and Mpura hit social media. Initially, celebrities posted heartbreak emojis online but would not disclose who had passed.

Eventually, Amapiano pioneer Mr JazziQ took to Twitter to confirm the passing of his friends in a sad post.

The music producer was later joined by Riky Rick, who also shared a heartbreaking post bidding farewell to his industry peers.

The Sunday World reported that the pair died on their way to a gig to Rustenburg.

According to a source who spoke to the publication, the two musicians sadly passed away after a car accident.

It is believed that Kabza De Small was with the two the night before the accident, leading to speculation that Kabza had also passed. However, the Scorpion King is alive and well and took to social media to assure the masses that he was fine.

In a now-deleted post, Kabza said:

“I’m fine, relax.”

