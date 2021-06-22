South African Actor Luzuko Nteleko Sadly Passes Away at Age 36

- The entertainment industry has suffered another loss, South African actor Luzuko Nteleko has sadly passed away at age 36

- The cause of Luzuko’s passing has not yet been revealed but that has not stopped people from paying tribute to him on social media

- Luzuko has left a lasting legacy behind in his craft that will never be forgotten, his memory will forever live on

Mzansi actor Luzuko Nteleko has sadly passed away at the young age of 36. The South African entertainment industry is in shock and many are mourning a great loss.

The cause of Luzuko’s death has not yet been revealed but tributes have been flooding social media ever since the news of his passing broke.

In the early hours of the morning, the news about the untimely passing of actor Luzuko Nteleko broke, and people have been mourning ever since. Image: @luzukonteleko.

Source: Instagram

Fellow Mzansi celebs and fans pay tribute to Luzuko

“South African entertainment industry mourns the passing of the veteran and talented actor, Luzuko Nteleko. He died at the age of 36, may his soul find peace in his eternal rest. My heart is sore Sphelo #RIPLuzukoNteleko.”

“Each day, we lose one. Each day. He has taken a special part of the art with him. Only a few will understand. Go well mntase. #RIPLuzukoNteleko.”

“RIP: Actor Luzuko Nteleko has passed. He was just 36 years old. #RIPLuzukoNteleko.”

“Yoooh King. I'm lost for words after such a great fight you pulled aaah mfe2. The forever generous great smiling lion #RIPLuzukoNteleko.”

Luzuko featured in several television productions, including Zone 14, Muvhango, and Ring of Lies. His memory will forever live on through his craft. May his soul rest in peace.

MacDonald Mathunjwa sadly passes away, another legend lost

Briefly News previously reported that MacDonald Mathunjwa has passed away. The veteran actor died on Tuesday morning, 1 June, according to his family.

The legendary thespian's death was confirmed by his daughter Zanoxolo Mathunjwa. She took to social media and shared that she was heartbroken after her father's death.

The star was best known in Mzansi for his role as Vusi in Home Affairs and Rev Phiri in Bone of Bones. Zanoxolo posted on Twitter:

"RIP daddy, #heartbroken. MacDonald Ndodana Mathunjwa passed away today."

Source: Briefly.co.za