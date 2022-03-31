The only survivor of the accident that claimed the lives of South African musicians Killer Kau and Mpura has finally spoken out months after the tragic loss

The tragic accident which happened in August last year also claimed the lives of up and coming stars Khanya Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD

Peloyame Segatle, who was friends with Hadebe, popularly known as The Voice, opened up about the tragic accident in a recent interview

The sole survivor of the accident that killed Mzansi stars Mpura, Killer Kau, and three others finally gave her side of the story.

Peloyame Segatle, who was friends with upcoming DJ Khanya Hadebe, also known as The Voice, said she was travelling with guys going to gigs.

Sole Accident Survivor in the crash that killed Mpura and Killer Kau breaks her silence. Image: @killerkau_rsa and @mpura_mpura

Source: Instagram

According to TimesLIVE, Peloyame was sleeping when the accident took place. The publication adds that the university student said she only remembers having fun with her friend in the vehicle before waking up in the hospital with severe injuries.

Speaking on Unpacked with Relebogile Mabotja, the young lady said the grieving process has been difficult because she also wants to know what happened that fateful night. She said:

"What hurt me the most was that everybody I was with that night is gone, so nobody can explain what happened, and even the person we collided with is gone too. May their souls rest in peace. It really hurt that there isn't a single soul on this planet that can tell me what happened that night."

Source: Briefly News