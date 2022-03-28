In a lengthy post, Riky Rick's mom Louisa Zondo took to social media and dedicated her Mt Everest summit to her late son

The late rapper passed away on 23 February at 34 after battling depression for years and his mom took the trip up the mountain to clear her head

Louisa explained in detail why it's important for her to embark on the expedition and Louisa's followers on the timeline said they hope she gets the answers she's looking for

Riky Rick's mom Louisa Zondo has dedicated her Mt Everest summit to her late son. Louisa took to social media to share pics and videos of her trek up to Everest Base Camp.

Ricky Rick’s mom Louisa Zondo dedicated her Mt Everest summit to her late son. Image: @rikyrickworld, Louisa Zondo/Facebook

Source: Instagram

She penned a lengthy post about why she decided to take up the challenge, Louisa explains in detail why it was important for her to embark on the expedition after exactly a month of her son's death.

Riky passed away on 23 February at the age of 34. According to The South African, Louisa shared on Facebook that she has over 14 days to wrestle with the questions: "What is the moment and how does this moment call me to be."

Peeps took to the late rapper's mother's comment section to share their views on her post. They wished her a safe journey.

Fundile Nyati said:

"Louisa Zondo and Xoliswa Kakana ...once again all the best on your Everest adventure/spiritual pilgrimage. As you climb that reportedly challenging mountain range hike, and challenging your body, mind and soul. May you enjoy holistic healing, receive the necessary answers, and guidance on your life journeys henceforth."

Pele Mkhari commented:

"Sis Louisa, your love language & self discovery is not only inspiring, it’s totally affirming. I love you Sis."

Nyami Mandindi wrote:

"Louisa Zondo I salute you for proceeding with this journey and using the time to ‘make sense’ of life and you will find that opens up a lot more clarity of your future possibilities. Best wishes to you and Xoliswa Kakana on this amazing challenge. Proud of you."

Bongi Mokaba added:

"Dear Louisa sending you love and good wishes as your journey to the base camp. Having seen my mother go through deep and painful emotions and reflections after loosing my brother and sister in the same year within a space of three month I can only imagine what you are going through.

"You are in my prayers and wishing strength courage and success as you continue of your journey with Xoliswa. May God protect you both and wishing you well and successful journey home. May your son's soul rest in eternal peace."

Lloyiso praised for touching performance at Riky Rick's funeral

In related news, Briefly News reported that Lloyiso was praised for his touching performance at Riky Rick's funeral on Tuesday, 1 March. The singer had many people chopping onions on the timeline when he belted out his sad songs.

The star trended on social media following the heartfelt moment. Social media users who were streaming the funeral shared that they shed tears during the moving tribute.

The late rapper's fans took to Twitter to express how they felt when Lloyiso sang his heart out during the sad occasion.@TheThandoPhiri said:

"Wondering why this hit so hard. Listening to Lloyiso sing at the memorial, it’s just so painful. I really hope he is at peace now."

