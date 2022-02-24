SAMA Mourns the Passing of Riky Rick, Say Rapper’s Untimely Death Cuts Deep

The South African Music Awards are mourning the untimely passing of award-winning rapper Riky Rick who took his own life on Wednesday morning, 23 February

The Boss Zonke hitmaker was battling depression at the time of his death and left Mzansi with a cryptic goodbye message on his official Twitter account

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) shared that the late musician's death "cuts deep" when the organisation sent its condolences to his family via a statement

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) has joined thousands of South Africans who are mourning the passing of popular rapper, Riky Rick.

The SAMAs are mourning the passing of Riky Rick. Image: @rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

The Boss Zonke hitmaker took his own life on Wednesday morning, 23 February. He left a message for Mzansi on Twitter just before he ended his life at just the age of 34. Since his death, celebs and fans have been sending his friends and family heartfelt condolences.

The South African Music Awards (SAMA) organisers shared that the late musician bagged the Best Collaboration award for Imali Eningi with Big Zulu last year.

Riky Rick also a multiple nominee for Male Artist of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Best Rap Album and Best Music Video at SAMA22. Riky also earned a SAMA nomination for Best Hip Hop Album at SAMA24, RiSA said in a statement.

The organisation's CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi shared that the loss of the talented fashion icon and hip-hop artist cuts deep.

"We are saddened that he is no more and wish peace and comfort for his family, friends and fans. May his soul rest in peace."

Big Zulu sheds tears in emotional video tribute to Riky Rick

In related news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu shed tears when he spoke about his late collaborator, Riky Rick. The rapper and the Boss Zonke hitmaker gave Mzansi a massive song in 2020, Imali Eningi.

Following the heartbreaking news of Riky, Inkabi took to social media to open up about his music peers' death. Riky Rick took his own life when he lost his fight to depression on Wednesday morning, 23 February.

In a video posted on Twitter, Big Zulu said he still doesn't understand how Riky decided to end his own life because he's the one who used to comfort everyone going through tough times in the music industry.

Inkabi shared that Riky Rick was a father to everyone in the industry, not just his own kids. He praised the late star for opening doors for many in the music business.

Source: Briefly News