The Voice SA winner Craig Lucas took to social media recently to share that he's mourning the tragic slaying of his brother and sister-in-law

According to reports, Warren and Arlene Lucas were fatally shot at their home in Brackenfell on 6 March, allegedly by their son, who has a mental illness

The Cape Town singer's followers took to his comment section to comfort him in his hour of need and also sent their prayers his way

Craig Lucas has opened up about the passing of his brother and his sister-in-law. Warren Lucas and his wife Arlene were murdered on 6 March.

‘The Voice SA’ winner Craig Lucas' brother and sister in law passed away in a tragic incident. Image: @craigdlucas

Source: Facebook

The Cape Town artist has been mourning ever since the tragedy struck his family. It is reported that Warren and Lucas were fatally shot at their Brackenfell home.

Their son, who suffers from a mental illness, is allegedly behind their slaying, reports The South African. The publication reports that Craig has been taking to his socials to open up about the tragic incident.

Just recently, Craig took to Facebook to share a picture of his brother and his wife. The star captioned his post:

"I feel like my heart has been ripped out of my chest."

Peeps took to his comment section to comfort him and to send their condolences to his family and friends.

Lameez Sieed commented:

"Oh man, Craig my heart has broken for you and fam, may the Almighty grant contentment in hearts of loved ones. Sending your family love, prays at this time."

Vee Dee wrote:

"Condolences to you and your family. May the presence of God, prayers and love of family and friends surround you on this painful journey."

Astrid Kullid-suga Visagie commented:

"What the world needs now is love, sweet love. Sending you and your family a lot of hugs."

Imraahn Mukaddam said:

"Hold fast onto all those happy memories, those beautiful moments, that's where their souls reside, and that's where you go to when the pain becomes unbearable and the longing overwhelms you. We pray for ease and comfort in these difficult times. As the pain becomes more bearable its the memories that must linger for their spirit lives on in you."

Ian Ohlson added:

"Craig, you and your family are in my prayers. Please accept my warm and heartfelt sympathy for your loss during these trying times. I pray that the love of God enfolds you during your journey through grief."

