Legendary Mzansi actress Joyce Skefu shook the entertainment industry when she took to social media to reveal that she survived a stroke

The 57-year-old star, who has appeared on many shows, including Abomama , Scandal! and Muvhango , said she's doing well now because of therapy

Mzansi celebs, especially thespians, took to her comment section on Instagram to wish her a speedy recovery after she posted about the sad news

Veteran actress Joyce Skefu has shared that she survived a mild stroke. The thespian who has acted on shows such as Scandal!, Muvhango and Abomama took to social media to let Mzansi know that she was quiet because she was in hospital but is recovering well.

Legendary ‘Scandal’ actress Joyce Skefu survived a mild stroke. Image: @joyceskefu

Source: Instagram

The 57-year-old shared that she is getting better because of the therapy sessions she's been doing on a daily basis. Joyce Skefu took to Instagram and posted a snap of herself lying in a hospital bed.

Check out her post here.

Joyce's peers in the acting industry and celeb friends took to her comment section to wish her a speedy recovery.

Ceecee Ndaba said:

"Sending lots of strength and warmth your way, ma."

Gugu Gumede commented:

"I am praying for you, Ma. I know strokes all too well; we thank God that it was a mild one. By the grace of God, you will be back on your feet in no time."

Gail Mabalane wrote:

"Oh Mama. We love you. God is with you. We trust HIM for complete healing."

Carol Bouwer said:

"We love you Queen. May you be restored to optimal health and may your cup run over with all things good."

Kgomotso Christopher added:

"Oh hle my darling. Modimo o Moholo. Speedy recovery to you. Sending you love."

Khaya Dladla opens up about his mom's painful disease

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khaya Dladla opened up about his mom's painful sickness. The House of Zwide actor took to social media recently to share how his mother is doing after she suffered a stroke when his uncle passed on last year.

The star, who is popularly known as GC, posted a clip of his mom trying to walk. He shared that she can also talk again as she lost speech and mobility when her health deteriorated.

Taking to Instagram, the former Uzalo star slammed fake friends and family who walked away from him during his hour of need. In the lengthy post, the thespian shared that only about five people cared about his and his mom's well-being after she fell ill.

Source: Briefly News