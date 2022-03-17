Khaya Dladla has penned a lengthy post about his mom's painful disease and shared how she is currently doing after falling ill last year

The House of Zwide actor shared that his mom suffered a stroke when his uncle passed away and she couldn't walk or talk because of her condition

The former Uzalo actor's celeb friends and fans took to his timeline to wish his mom a speedy recovery after he posted a clip of her trying to walk

Khaya Dladla has opened up about his mom's painful sickness. The House of Zwide actor took to social media recently to share how his mother is doing after she suffered a stroke when his uncle passed on last year.

The star, who is popularly known as GC, posted a clip of his mom trying to walk. He shared that she can also talk again as she lost speech and mobility when her health deteriorated.

Taking to Instagram, the former Uzalo star slammed fake friends and family who walked away from him during his hour of need. In the lengthy post, the thespian shared that only about five people care about his and his mom's wellbeing after she fell ill, reports ZAlebs.

Mzansi celebs and his fans took to Khaya's comment section under the video and picture sharing app to comfort him and to wish his beloved mother a speedy recovery.

Dawn Thandeka King said:

"Sending you lots of love and light mnganami, you are a gift, take care of yourself. I love you."

Phindile Gwala commented:

"Ooh Khaya, I didn’t know you went through that and we thank God for Mommy’s life. Phephisa sthandwa and uqine futhi."

DJ Happygal said:

"Ohhh Nkosi I didn’t know, wishing her a speedy recovery. UThixo ukhona Sthandwa Sam. Sending you love."

Lindah Majola wrote:

"You’re such an amazing human, Khaya. Through all the adversities you still remained a light in so many peoples lives. We love and appreciate you. Umama kungathi angalulama abe ncono."

njabuloterrence added:

"This is touching, wishing her a full recovery, God will definitely bless you guys for being there for her."

