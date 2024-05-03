A viral video of the Scorpion Kings performing at a recent event has sparked a debate

Netizens noted DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small's body language, saying there was tension between them

The famous Amapiano group will be releasing an album after reuniting amid beef rumours

The famous Amapiano duo Scorpion Kings, made up of talented stars DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, is said to be beefing.

A viral video of Scorpion Kings performing had people convinced that they were beefing. Image: @kabelomotha, @djmaphorisa

Is the Scorpion Kings beefing?

The trending video of the Scorpion Kings doing what they do best at a recent event has sparked a debate online. Maphorisa and Kabza's set had patrons dancing and bopping their heads.

The renowned Amapiano group will be releasing an album after reuniting amid beef rumours. The last project they released in 2023, The Konka Mixtape, did impressive numbers.

However, online users noted tension between the men.

Watch the video posted by @MDNnewss below:

Body language never lies, says Mzansi

Netizens are convinced that DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small are not on good terms. They observed their body language, noting how loud it was.

The rumours started when Maphorisa was accused of milking Kabza De Small, and when they took their own bookings, fuel was added to the fire.

@General_Sport7:

"Forever together."

@TMNLMNKRL:

"They are dropping a new album together, expect to see more of them."

@melish:

"You can sense a tension here. You can see they’re just honouring a booking."

@Dingswayo_N:

"Something is off with those guys and it's obvious."

@visse_ss:

"Body language never lie. Something is off here."

@Ayanda8203:

"It's like a forced marriage. Maphorisa, njee you can see something is not right between them."

Asibe Happy plays on hit US show

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kabza De Small's viral song, Asibe Happy, featuring DJ Maphorisa and Ami Faku, was recently featured on a US hit show.

The hit Amapiano song was featured on an episode of The Walking Dead recently. Netizens reacted to the video with pride in the fact that Amapiano was making waves, but they felt as though the producers did not understand the meaning of the song.

