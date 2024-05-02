Kabza De Small's Asibe Happy with DJ Maphorisa and vocalist Ami Faku was featured on a US hit show

The hit Amapiano song was featured on an episode of The Walking Dead recently

Netizens reacted to the video with pride that Amapiano is making waves, but they felt as though producers did not understand the meaning of the song

When the scorpion kings said Amapiano to the world, they meant it. Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa's hit collaboration played in a hit US TV show recently.

Kabza De Small's track 'Asibe Happy' featuring DJ Maphorisa and Ami Faku featured in an episode of 'The Walking Dead'. Image: @djmaphorisa, @kabelomotha, @ami_faku

Amapiano continues to make waves

Kabza De Small's hit song Asibe Happy played in an episode of the US hit show The Walking Dead recently.

The hit Amapiano song features DJ Maphorisa and vocalist Ami Faku. X (Twitter) blogger Musa Khawula announced:

"Ami Faku's 'Asibe Happy' featuring DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small features on the Walking Dead."

Mzansi pokes fun at the producers

Netizens were proud that Amapiano is still making international waves. However, they feel as though producers did not understand the meaning of the song as the scene did not fit the general message of the song.

@Mayo6Tee:

"It's a massive feat, but did the producers understand the lyrics before making the seen or they just wanted to get SA attention."

@zwivhuya_zwii:

"Lol I love it for them but wrong choice of scene for this song."

@TheeAzanian:

"People saying the song being used in this scene doesn’t make sense clearly don’t watch this show. The song was perfect for this scene. For them to find each other and choose each other after everything that tried to keep them apart."

@RobynDoGood:

"Sonwabile kanjani with zombies all over the show."

@ChrisEcxel102

"Nah this is like oil and water...akuhlangani, probably the producer was high AF."

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amapiano pioneer Kabza De Small's Imithandazo song has reached the first spot on Spotify.

The amapiano star's hit song featuring Mthunzi recently surpassed Mnike and became the most streamed song in South Africa.

Fans and followers of the star congratulated him for achieving this milestone with his hit song.

