Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa and Ami Faku's new song Asibe Happy dropped right in time to ensure that Mzansi has proper warm-up for Dezemba

The song is doing rounds on social media and has already been used on stories and posts, peeps surely do not waste time when it comes to new songs

One thing that seems to be a constant is the song will make you miss your bae or really wish you had one because the relationship vibes are real

Amapiano fans are dancing their way through this Friyay as Asibe Happy plays on repeat. Genre heavyweights Maphorisa and Kabza De Small brought talented singer Ami Faku in to make some music magic.

Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa and Ami Faku's new song is playing on repeat around the country. Image: @kablomotha, @djmaphorisa and @ami_faku

Source: Instagram

The latest Amapiano track has Mzansi singing tunes of love and they have Kabza De Small to thank for that. SowetanLIVE reported that the yanos producer took home four SAMA Awards this year and the rate in which he has peeps grooving right now proves that he truly deserved them.

Twitter is all about DJ Maphorisa, Ami Faku and Kabza De Small as peeps all agree 'asibe happy' guys. The tune has tweeps sharing photos of their partners or wishing they were singing along to the lyrics with their bae.

Kabza recently paid lobola for his girlfriend Kamogelo, so who can blame him for dropping a romantic dance number.

Halala: Kabza De Small has reportedly paid lobola for his bae

Briefly News reported that Kabza De Small has reportedly paid lobola for his boo, Kamogelo Geloo Moropa. The Amapiano music producer and his bae apparently had their traditional wedding back in September.

The star has been wearing iziphandla (traditional wristbands) on both his wrists since he got down on one knee in September. According to reports, Kabza and his boo decided to keep their traditional ceremony secret because Kamogeo is a private person.

Kabza has not posted even one pic of the ceremony on his social media accounts. He has been sharing snaps of himself rocking iziphandla, which are part of the traditional wedding customs.

