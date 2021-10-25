Halala: Kabza De Small Has Reportedly Paid Lobola for His Bae

Kabza De Small has reportedly paid lobola for his bae Kamogelo Moropa, which is why he has been wearing iziphandla on both his wrists

The Amapiano music producer went to Kamogelo's home back in September to traditionally ask for her hand in marriage

The star has not posted snaps of the ceremony on social media because his bae is a private person and because his fam reportedly advised him not to

Kabza De Small has reportedly paid lobola for his boo, Kamogelo Geloo Moropa. The Amapiano music producer and his bae apparently had their traditional wedding back in September.

Kabza De Small is a taken man. Image: @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

The star has been wearing iziphandla (traditional wristbands) on both his wrists since he got down on one knee in September. According to reports, Kabza and his boo decided to keep their traditional ceremony secret because Kamogeo is a private person.

Kabza has not posted even one pic of the ceremony on his social media accounts. He has been sharing snaps of himself rocking iziphandla, which are part of the traditional wedding customs.

True Love has reported that Kabza and Kamogelo are soon to walk down the aisle. ZAlebs reports that iziphandla are a sign of letting other ladies know that Kabza is officially off the market.

