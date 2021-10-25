Love Lives Here: DJ Tira Wishes His Boo Gugu Khathi a Happy Birthday

DJ Tira has taken to social media to wish his beautiful wife a happy birthday this Monday, 25 October

Malume has posted cute snaps of himself with Gugu Khathi and thanked her for all the good things she brings to his life

The loving Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker's fans took to his timeline to help him wish Gugu a fabulous day

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DJ Tira's wife Gugu Khathi is celebrating her birthday today. Malume Bearings has taken to social media to wish the stunner a happy birthday.

DJ Tira has wished his wife Gugu Khathi a happy birthday. Image: @djtira, @gugu.khathi

Source: Instagram

The Gqom producer has penned a sweet message to Gugu in celebration of her special day. Tira shared that he is truly blessed to be sharing his life with the reality TV star.

Makoya took to Instagram to post cute snaps of himself with Gugu Khathi. The Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker captioned his post:

"Happy birthday love of my life. I’m truly blessed to have you in my life. When I think of all the good you bring in my life I thank God for you. May you enjoy today and may God protect you and protect our family. Happyyyyyyyy muntu wam."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Gugu has taken to Tira's timeline to thank him for penning the beautiful post. She replied to her hubby:

"My ride or die."

DJ Tira's fans have also taken to his comment section to help him wish his bae a fabulous day. Check out some of the comments below:

nadia_officialkhumalo said:

"Happy birthday, Gugu."

biyela_andiswa wrote:

"Happiest birthday to sisi Gugu."

ripfumelo_mat commented:

"Happiest Birthday to the Queen."

khanyi_cayiya added:

"Anisebahle... Happy Birthday Gugu."

Bohang Moeko pens sweet message on wife's birthday

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Bohang Moeko is such a loving hubby. The Isono actor took to social media recently to wish his boo, Shantal, a happy birthday.

The star posted snaps of their happy memories including pics taken during their wedding day. Along with the beautiful snaps, he penned a sweet message to Shantal in celebration of her birthday.

Bohang said he feels blessed to be doing this life thing with Shantal. Taking to Instagram, the thespian reveled that Shantal is his best friend. OkMzansi reports that he wrote:

"Happy Birthday to my best friend and my most precious blessing. Lord, I ask that you would bless my wife with a long, healthy life. I pray that she sees herself the way You and I see her, wonderfully made. In Jesus’ name, amen. I love you @slim.shanty."

Source: Briefly.co.za