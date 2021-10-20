"Beautiful Couple": 'Isono' Actor Bohang Moeko Wishes His Wife a Happy Birthday

Talented Isono actor Bohang Moeko took to social media recently to celebrate his wife's birthday

The star told his followers on IG that he is blessed to have Shantal playing the leading role in his life

Mzansi celebs and Bohang's followers took to his comment section to help him wish his boo a fabulous birthday

Bohang Moeko is such a loving hubby. The handsome Isono actor took to social media recently to wish his boo, Shantal, a happy birthday.

'Isono' Actor Bohang Moeko's wife, Shantal, celebrated her birthday recently. Image: @bohangmoeko

Source: Instagram

The star posted snaps of their happy memories, including pics taken during their wedding day. Along with the beautiful snaps, he penned a sweet message to Shantal in celebration of her birthday.

Bokang said he feels blessed to be doing this life thing with Shantal. Taking to Instagram, the thespian revealed that Shantal is his best friend. OkMzansi reports that he wrote:

"Happy birthday to my best friend and my most precious blessing. Lord, I ask that you would bless my wife with a long, healthy life. I pray that she sees herself the way You and I see her, wonderfully made. In Jesus’ name, amen. I love you @slim.shanty."

Mzansi celebs and fans took to Bokang's comment section to wish his bae a fabulous day. Check out some of their comments below:

Connie Ferguson wrote:

"@bohangmoeko - Happy birthday to your precious."

sivemabuya said:

"Amen! Blessed birthday to her."

zaree02 commented:

"Happy Birthday Wifey, thank you for being a blessing to Bohang. Love from Nigeria."

its_lwandle said:

"Ahhhhh, so beautiful. Happy birthday Mrs M."

thatstiff_ wrote:

"Beautiful couple. And happy birthday!!"

chesty_m added:

"Awww a fave. Happy birthday to your queen."

