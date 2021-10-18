Sello Maake kaNcube and his wife Pearl Mbewe celebrated their first wedding anniversary at the weekend

In celebration of the special day, the veteran South African actor penned a sweet post to his beautiful young wife

According to reports, Pearl confirmed that she and the former Generations and The Queen actor are happily married

Veteran Mzansi actor Sello Maake kaNcube and his sweetheart Pearl Mbewe have been married for a year. In celebration of their first wedding anniversary, the legendary Generations actor took to social media to thank his boo for choosing him.

Sello Maake Kancube and Pearl Mbewe have been married for a year. Image: @sellomkn

Source: Instagram

Sello Maake kaNcube penned a sweet post to Pearl on Sunday, 17 October. He posted the beautiful message dedicated to his wife on Instagram for all to see how much he loves her. The former The Queen star wrote:

"Sometimes I still can't believe it! Thank you for choosing and continuing to choose me. @pearlmphombewe You make me see this life in a different light. You are my rock and I love you with all that I am MaMbewe."

According to TshisaLIVE, Pearl confirmed she and Sello are married. Sello's followers took to social media to wish them a happy anniversary. Check out some of their comments below:

tebbieherbert said:

"Happy anniversary the Sellos. More grace. May the Lord continue doing you good."

busisiwenkonyeni wrote:

"Congratulations to you my favourite couple."

zubaidah9896 commented:

"Happy anniversary to the beautiful couple. May the good Lord grant all your hearts desires and protect you."

nomfanelo296 said:

"Love is a beautiful thing."

gwenjpk wrote:

"Happy anniversary lovebirds."

fblessed235 added:

"Happy blessed anniversary. More blessings to your relationship."

Slikour and Melissa celebrate 4 years of married life

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi rapper Slikour took to social media to celebrate his fourth wedding anniversary on 14 October. The star got hitched to his boo Melissa four years ago.

The Skwatta Kamp member penned a sweet message in celebration of the anniversary. He thanked Melissa for being part of his family's life.

Taking to Instagram, Slikour, real name Siya Metane, posted a cute throwback snap of himself with his wife busting a move during their wedding day. He captioned the pic:

"Thanks mama for being in my and our lives. Some things are bigger than our intelligence. Some things are divine in their intervention."

The star's followers and industry peeps took to his comment section to congratulate him and wish them all the best for the future.

Source: Briefly.co.za