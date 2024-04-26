Anele Mdoda looked absolutely stunning on the latest cover of True Love Magazine

The radio personality graced the April/ June cover in a silver metallic outfit and had netizens gagging over her look

Mzansi was in awe of Anele's gorgeous cover shoot and showered her with compliments

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

Anele Mdoda looked stunning on the cover of True Love Magazine. Images: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda is the latest cover star for True Love Magazine, and like all her gorgeous outfits, our girl ate and left no crumbs - standard procedure.

Anele Mdoda graces True Love Magazine

Ahead of her 40th birthday, Anele Mdoda was asked to be True Love Magazine's cover star for their April/June issue.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Anele was excited to announce the cover shoot:

"It’s out! Hello, cover girl! Hello, May! Hello, 40! Grab your copy! Do you copy?"

The cover is reminiscent of her 2019 shoot with True Love, where both follow the same themes - personal and professional growth.

The star dazzled in a gorgeous silver metallic coat and matching boots as she flaunted her killer legs and struck a pose.

Complete with diamond accessories and her signature curly braids, Anele's face card did not decline, and she looked like a million bucks!

Mzansi reacts to Anele Mdoda's magazine cover

Netizens couldn't get enough of Anele's shoot and gushed over her stunning look and incredible weight-loss transformation:

OshunEtta promised:

"I’m definitely buying this copy, especially for you!"

Godsqueerimage was furious:

"With her stunning body transformation, you made her wear a coat? Come on, stylist!"

lebcious_J wrote:

"I need her to tell me the secret to this banging body and cute face."

moagi_masike gushed over Anele:

"She's a wonderful media personality. Well-spoken, articulate and smart."

simmakh posted:

"Stunning! You shine wherever you are. Congratulations! Keep doing what you do."

Asathi_Gqi showed love to Anele:

"Congratulations, Mamfene! You look like a dream! Magazine buying season is upon us!"

Anele Mdoda dances with Celeste Ntuli

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Anele Mdoda and Celeste Ntuli's cool dance moves.

The ladies rang in the weekend in style and excitement, and their energy was infectious as fans hyped them up and closed their laptops to play with other kids!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News