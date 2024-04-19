Radio presenter Anele Mdoda had an epic celebration with comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli

The two ladies were excited to have started off the weekend with a bang, and they gave a young dance

Fans noted how good Anele Mdoda looks after being consistent in her weight loss journey

During her Anele And The Club on 947 radio show, Anele Mdoda, with the help of Celest Ntuli, rang in the weekend the best way possible.

Anele Mdoda and comedian Celeste Ntuli had a dance-off at the 947 studios. Image: @celestentuli, @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele and Celeste jive during radio show

Media personality Anele Mdoda brought comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli to her morning show. During a music break, the ladies had a showdown, and they showed off their best moves.

This was all in excitement for the weekend, and they kick-started the morning with a jol.

"Friday Azishe #Aneleandtheclubon947," Mdoda wrote.

Fans gush over Anele Mdoda's glow, Celest's energy

Many of Anele Mdoda's followers noted the remarkable transformation in Anele Mdoda's appearance. 'This could be attributed to her dedication to her weight loss journey.

@DeesseRudigan:

"Oh wow, Anele looks amazing! The amount of work and discipline it must have taken."

@jeccieG:

"Madam, you look so good, what waist???? Please help with tips, I really want to lose weight but it's hard."

@plantmomB:

"You looked snatched in those pants."

@Palesa_Phillips:

"I love Celeste. You two are a match made in heaven."

@KeleDimple:

"The way I would just join in without even asking what are we celebrating and I can’t dance to save my life, but here skills are not needed just joy feela."

@TTyra_tt:

"You’re such a vibe!!"

@Africanheires:

"Sheehs Anele!! You look great. Celeste is my fave."

Anele Mdoda condemns school swimmings

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda condemned swimming activities at school camps, warning that it endangers the lives of children.

The 947 radio host reacted to the recent incident at a Gauteng school where two teenagers drowned. Mdoda made an example out of car accidents, saying it would not be logical to ban them because of car accidents.

She did not call for more caution but for people to stop the act immediately.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News