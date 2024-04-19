Media personality Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni graced the South African Fashion Week opening party

The model decided to put on a daring outfit, which was a white blazer with black detail and short pants

Netizens were stunned because Liesl rarely shows off that much skin on the red carpet, but a handful gushed over her

South African stunner Liesl Laurie recently attended the South African Fashion Week opening party at the Mall Of Africa.

Liesl Mthombeni looked captivating at the SA Fashion Week. Image: @liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

Liesl Laurie rocks bold costume

At the show-stopping South African Fashion Week opening party, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni was one of the stars who brought their A-game.

Rocking a white blazer with black detailing and very short pants, Liesl showed that she, too, can zhoosh it up a bit. Completing her look, Liesl styled her hair into a neat updo, and instead of a tie, she wore a black bow tie.

The influencer accessorized her look with a black clutch bag, minimal accessories, and a magician's wand to go with it.

The eye-candy said she had a lot of fun with the look:

"SAFW opening party. Which frame is your fav? I had so much fun with this look."

Mzansi gushes over Liesl

Reacting to the picture, netizens were dazed to see Liesl rocking a daring look. Mainly because she is one celeb who covers up sometimes. However, a handful of peeps had nothing but good things to say about her outfit.

@The_A_Wagon asked:

"Is she now a magician now. It’s honestly a NO from me."

@sheilamanyorio laughed:

"I've never imagined her dressed like this. She's beautiful, though."

@XUFFLER mentioned:

"It’s giving Thuli P."

@Noma_here lauded:

"This country has some of the most pretty girls on the continent. I love it for us."

bonga2 added:

"Chipi, ke chipi."

Musa and Liesl serve couple goals

