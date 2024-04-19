A woman posted a TikTok video documenting how she braided her own her at home

The clip by @rika_rsaaa shows the progress of the hairdo and the products she used

The video showed the end result of curly braids, leaving many netizens impressed

Many can agree that getting your hair done is time-consuming and expensive. Being able to do it yourself is a major flex, and @rika_rsaaa knows this well.

Woman braids her own her

The young woman went viral on TikTok after she showed how she braided her own hair into curly braids from the comfort of her home.

In the clip, @rika_rsaaa is seen holding the various products she used, including hair extensions, hairspray, mousse and bendy rollers to create curls.

She steps in and out of the camera frame to show the progress of her braiding, eventually revealing her curly braids, which look absolutely stunning on her.

Watch the video below:

SA shows young woman love

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who admired her braiding skills and beautiful hairdo.

Mandy Manyoni wrote:

"Nakhu kubuya iHot water singanakile (Hot water is making a comeback), so cute."

~~~~< commented:

"Sikhula yayibizwa freedom ❤️ (We called this freedom when we were growing up)."

Plum said:

"You can't tell me black girls aren't magicians ."

Mthabi. Z asked:

"What's the name of the braiding hair?"

Ezri~ said:

"Nahhh cause you ate that!!"

Cash commented:

"This so cute but the tangling gonna go crazy."

JayJay Anthony responded:

"It’s called Pick and Drop, not mermaid braids. Your hair looks nice btw ✨."

