A stunning content creator who bought clothes from Temu tried on the clothes in a TikTok video

She modelled the stylish items and compared them to what they look like on the company's website

Netizens showed interest in making purchases from the popular online marketplace after seeing her clip

A South African woman took TikTok by storm with a viral video of a try-on haul.

Woman shows fashion items

She showed trendy fashion pieces from Temu including leggings, chic crop tops and comfy sweatpants. The lady @thandombalee modelled the clothes for the camera and gave different angles to the looks.

Curiosity about Temu rises

Online shopping can often be a gamble, but this woman's successful Temu haul got netizens' attention.

Curiosity about the new e-commerce company soared. People were eager to learn more about Temu's delivery process and its presence in the South African market.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users ask about Temu

Hundreds of people posed questions about the woman's buying experience at Temu. They wanted to make sure they knew exactly what they were getting into before spending their money.

See some reactions below:

@Ibeenmally said:

"Finally found motivation. ♥️"

@user8084695108050 posted:

"How much did you pay in taxes and what was the total?"

@roseysmith asked:

"Do you get small if you wear medium size?"

@SamyQii1 mentioned:

"How long are Temu packages in Transit?"

@GetFit_SA typed:

"What size did you take on pants?"

@yanda_m_ wrote:

"Hey love how long did delivery take?"

@elizabethkanalelo stated:

"how do iI get my code guys? I'm from Namibia help."

@Na1na commented:

"Size of your track pants."

@mahalia. 23 asked:

"Guys please help. How am I supposed to know what my code is?"

