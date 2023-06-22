A lady went shopping on the SHEIN app and shared her haul with her followers, and it spread all over the app

The TikTok creator posted a video of herself trying on all the items she received, and everything looked amazing on her

Online users were highly impressed by her ability to select the perfect clothing without trying anything on

SHEIN continues to be one of the most popular online stores, and a woman in South Africa recently received her order from them, expressing her satisfaction.

A TikTok video of a woman trying on her SHEIN clothing, and many were amazed. Image: @nokwandamangcukumane

Source: TikTok

People admired how good the woman looked, resulting in over 20 000 likes. They also commented on the video, discussing how well the clothes fit her.

A beautiful woman's SHEIN try-on video received 150,000 views

@nokwandamangcukumane posted a video sharing her online shopping experience at SHEIN. She modelled some of the clothing she bought, including dresses and matching two-piece sets. Watch the video below:

South Africans are raving about this stunning woman's body

Online users enjoy seeing others' shopping experiences. Many flooded the comments section to compliment her on how well everything fit. Some even insisted she should be a SHEIN model. Read the comments below:

PortiaPee added:

"Let me and my JoJo tank sit down and enjoy the show …. All the outfits are though."

Graça commented:

"SHEIN should use you as a model yoh."

user15849876258 wrote:

"Yours definitely comes with the body."

Issa_Minnie said:

"I swear all these dresses were designed specifically for you."

user4567879446330 gushed:

"Please be a model for SHEIN."

"The quality looks top tier": Young woman shows off winter essentials from SHEIN

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman has been trending on social media after she flexed her great winter buys she found at SHEIN.

Her TikTok video showcased all the items she bought from the online store. Thandolwethu Mahlangu highlighted the goods she got at a great price, from track pants, t-shirts and jackets. The Shein haul also featured versatile boots which are suitable for winter conditions.

With her captivating style and enthusiasm, this lady demonstrated that winter fashion can be both cosy and chic.

Source: Briefly News