A lady ordered some home items from the popular online store called Shein and was wowed

TikTok user @rislo.elo.asmr shared a ‘what I ordered vs what I got’ video showing the items

People were amazed by the quality and flocked to the comment section to get more details

Shein has become one of the go-to sites for affordable clothing, but now it seems as if they are stepping up their game in the interior design realm too. This woman shared the awesome stuff you can get from Shein for your home.

This woman shared a ‘what I ordered vs what I got’ video showing the items, and they are stunning. Image: TikTok / @rislo.elo.asmr

Source: TikTok

While there had been a lot of controversy surrounding Shein, it is still one of the most popular online stores in the world.

Woman hares ‘what I ordered vs what I got’ Shein Home video

TikTok user @rislo.elo.asmr ordered some stunning items for her home from Shein and was pleasantly surprised when they arrived. The gorgeous marble-style bathroom soap dispensers looked better in real life than on the site, and the coaster stand was just breathtaking.

It is rare that something is better in real life than it looked on the site, especially when it comes with an affordable price tag. Take a look at all of the stunning items that she got:

Social media users loved the awesome Shein Home haul video

To say that people were impressed is an understatement. Shein is really stepping up, and people are here for it.

Read some of the comments:

Gigi was blown away:

“Forget the products can I have the home??? Lol.”

Torque wanted the full plug:

“Tells us the codes, please ”

JENNIFER is a fan:

“Love SHEIN, honestly.”

ALICIA A. said:

“Wow! Love the deco ”

