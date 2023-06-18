A creative lady who clearly takes pride in her home shared photos of her bedroom on social media

The space, with its perfect use of neutral grey and warm décor, suited winter perfectly, and people loved the aesthetic

Her post received over 2000 reactions on Facebook and 77 comments, with people adoring the bedding and interiors

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A young lady who is incredibly stylish shared photos of her bedroom on an interactive Facebook group.

Tariro Mary Tingini has a stylish grey bedroom. Image: Tariro Mary Tingini.

Source: Facebook

The woman’s bedroom looked warm, with neutral colours, such as grey, dominating the space.

Facebook user, Tariro Mary Tingini, noted that it was her first time posting on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen group’, with her post garnering over 2000 reactions and 77 comments online.

The sis captioned her post:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“First time posting.”

Here is the post:

According to Ideal Home, grey is a colour that works well in winter and is well suited to any bedroom, both big and small.

Peeps love lady’s warm-looking bedroom

The hun’s space was praised by people online who loved the décor and overall colour scheme she had created in her space.

Here are some of the top reactions, compiled by Briefly News:

Sthembiso MfanakaGogo Xaba asked:

“I love it. Where did you get your pedestal?”

Ka Rine Morrison wrote:

“I like the cream color with the grey. Looks neutral and classy!”

Monica Tivane inquired:

“So beautiful. Where did you get your continental pillows?”

Amu Mnguni reacted:

“Beautiful mirror. I love your room. Where did you buy your mirror?”

SamkeLcweh Zemv Zen wanted to know:

“Nice. Where did you get your side cupboard?”

Limpopo mom who’s a nurse reflects on her authored book, mental health, and finding herself through writing

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, a strong mom who is from Venda in Limpopo has opened up about a book she authored and finding herself through the process of writing.

The 34-year-old is a mother to a teen and a nurse by profession and reflected on mental health, courage, and the struggles she has faced in her young life.

Talking to Briefly News, Mulalo Ntsako Mabogo, noted that her first book, entitled 16 Missed Calls is based on both her lived experiences, as well as fictional occurrences.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News