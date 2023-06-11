A young, innovative student got people talking after she shared snaps of her bedroom on social media

The hard-working hun had every item in place, with the home decor simple, clean, and pretty

People left the young lady the sweetest comments, with others offering constructive criticism on how the place could be improved

A Mzansi lady showed off pictures of her stunning bedroom on social media.

The hun noted that she was a full-time student, with her space looking clean, tidy, and the home decor simple.

Facebook user, Nosie Nosie Mntimandze, posted the pics on ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ and received a ton of reactions.

She captioned her post:

“My bedroom as full-time student.”

Here is a picture from the Facebook post:

Netizens wowed by student with neat bedroom

Nosie’s post received 380 reactions and over 30 comments, at the time of writing.

Some people left her kind comments, with others curious about the space she was renting.

Here are the top reactions, as compiled by Briefly News:

Nomakhosi Zondi kindly said:

“Well done.”

Nonjabulo Mntungwa inquired:

“Renting place?”

Lerato Dlamini advised:

“Absolutely amazing. Now play with bright colours.”

Senzo Ndlovu reacted:

“Nice furniture. You now need to keep the wall busy while usathenga okusele okukhulu.”

Martha Bana Thumelo kindly noted:

“Beautiful beginning.”

Yandisa Mahashe left a kind comment:

“Looks wonderful!”

Malebina Emily shared:

“Love it!”

According to Homes & Gardens, there are various ways that one can make a smaller bedroom look and feel bigger, with art, the correct lighting, and decluttering three possible techniques.

